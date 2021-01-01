Construction for 30-bed emergency field hospital in Lenoir begins New Year’s Day

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beginning Friday, Samaritan’s Purse will start construction for a 30-bed emergency field hospital on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir.

The unit will help support the needs of Catawba Valley Health System and four other western NC health systems: Caldwell UNC Health Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, and Frye Regional Medical Center.

The unit will help support the treatment of patients who are COVID-positive but do not need the support of a ventilator, health officials said.

“We are thankful for the support of Samaritan’s Purse in this effort. Samaritan’s Purse has extensive experience in this type of response, having deployed similar field hospitals during the pandemic in both New York City and Italy. This added capacity will be instrumental in ensuring that we can care for the communities of this region if the surge in patient volume continues in the new year. Please help us in this effort by keeping yourself and your loved ones safe in the weeks and months ahead,” Catawba Valley Medical Center said in a released statement on Thursday.

