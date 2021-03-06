Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue rapid drop

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continued to drop rapidly and now stand at 1,179 current patients.

2,027 more cases were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to 872,176 confirmed cases.

Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both received their first doses of the vaccine this week.

Cooper accelerated Group 3 vaccine access by making all frontline essential workers eligible beginning this past Wednesday as opposed to the initial date of March 12.

NCDHHS said this week that cases at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been rapidly declining. Case rates are down over 15-fold since the peak of transmission in January 2021, according to their data.