Coronavirus in NC: State sets record-high COVID-19 positivity rate after Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina reported its highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic Tuesday with 21.9% of tests returning positive, according to the latest metrics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The previous high of 17.0% was reported on January 4, 2021, before the coronavirus vaccines were widely available.
An additional 3,698 cases were reported Tuesday, growing the total number of cases statewide to 1,639,545. 19,308 people have died from the virus as of Tuesday.
1,922 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the state. 25% of those patients are in the ICU.
On Monday, U.S. officials cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 7,207 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,204 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,093 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 16,834 positive cases and 250 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 37,009 positive cases and 374 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 14,717 positive cases and 231 related deaths
- Catawba County – 31,125 positive cases and 459 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 19,885 positive cases and 322 related deaths
- Gaston County – 44,591 positive cases and 651 related deaths
- Iredell County – 32,766 positive cases and 346 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 16,861 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 175,555 positive cases and 1,314 related deaths
- Rowan County – 28,593 positive cases and 488 related deaths
- Stanly County – 12,932 positive cases and 211related deaths
- Union County – 40,779 positive cases and 388 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 11,889 positive cases and 199 related deaths