Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 10 had reached 758,007 COVID-19-related deaths and 46.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 9, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (87 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,933 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,069 (5,161 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (39 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#49. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (318 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,400 (22,124 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (174 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#48. Avery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,913 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,897 (2,791 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (46 new cases, +360% change from previous week)

#47. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (203 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,894 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,661 (12,433 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (189 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#46. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (102 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,554 (6,927 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (64 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#45. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (48 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,431 (2,369 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#44. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (148 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,745 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,132 (7,560 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (65 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#43. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,687 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,852 (832 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#42. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (126 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,659 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,552 (8,005 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (34 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#41. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (249 total deaths)

— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,652 (13,772 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (63 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#40. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (113 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,007 (6,386 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (85 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#39. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (234 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,305 (15,375 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (93 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

#38. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (305 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,673 (16,836 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (235 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#37. Caldwell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (216 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,476 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,612 (13,651 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (131 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#36. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (105 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,472 (5,365 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,472 (5,365 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (91 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#35. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (240 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,457 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,573 (15,901 total cases)

— 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (126 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#34. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (56 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,857 (3,341 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (9 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

#33. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (126 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,424 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,540 (7,303 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (94 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#32. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (77 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,290 (4,661 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#31. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (184 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,620 (10,686 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (82 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#30. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (430 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,392 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,956 (28,649 total cases)

— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (216 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#29. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (52 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,205 (2,502 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (22 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

#28. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (60 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,940 (2,815 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (17 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#27. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (626 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,303 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,973 (40,355 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (224 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#26. McDowell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (131 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,007 (8,697 total cases)

— 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (36 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#25. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (143 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,971 (7,987 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (47 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#24. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (161 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,227 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,069 (9,550 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (53 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#23. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (236 total deaths)

— 65.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,318 (13,348 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (80 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#22. Bladen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,808 (5,500 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (9 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#21. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (42 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,575 (2,311 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

#20. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,121 (2,870 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (13 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#19. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (191 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,783 (11,797 total cases)

— 31.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (108 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#18. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (107 total deaths)

— 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,601 (5,781 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (27 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#17. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (117 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,476 (6,553 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (62 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#16. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (142 total deaths)

— 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,059 (7,199 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (48 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#15. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)

— 82.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,903 (1,610 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#14. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (313 total deaths)

— 82.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #993 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,937 (18,548 total cases)

— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (122 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#13. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (36 total deaths)

— 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,825 (1,665 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#12. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (191 total deaths)

— 85.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,089 (10,038 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (41 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#11. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (463 total deaths)

— 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,624 (26,462 total cases)

— 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (167 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#10. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (74 total deaths)

— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,377 (3,675 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (15 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#9. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)

— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #911 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,528 (12,582 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (120 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#8. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (81 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,089 (3,933 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (61 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#7. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (432 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #896 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,257 (25,154 total cases)

— 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (105 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#6. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)

— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #894 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,816 (1,335 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#5. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (65 total deaths)

— 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #880 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,401 (2,611 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#4. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (34 total deaths)

— 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #728 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,534 (1,369 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#3. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (108 total deaths)

— 126.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,892 (4,590 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#2. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (228 total deaths)

— 134.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,302 (10,159 total cases)

— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (41 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#1. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (330 total deaths)

— 181.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,237 (11,554 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (76 new cases, -19% change from previous week)