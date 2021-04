Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county threin—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of April 27 had reached 573,355 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 32.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 26, 2021. In North Carolina, 27.5% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

1 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (14,124 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (7,166 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (110 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,336 (5,783 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

2 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Burke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (22,847 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (10,726 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (152 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,807 (9,779 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

3 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.3% (15,658 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (7,218 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (76 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,443 (5,834 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

4 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Polk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.4% (5,273 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (2,993 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (28 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,973 (1,445 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

5 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.5% (24,023 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (11,827 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (179 total deaths)

— 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,811 (11,138 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

6 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bertie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (4,853 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (2,318 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (43 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,147 (1,733 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

7 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Tyrrell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (1,034 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (491 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (6 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,869 (316 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

8 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#43. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (7,431 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (4,876 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (20 total deaths)

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,468 (2,423 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

9 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#42. Graham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (2,228 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (1,206 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (12 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,848 (578 total cases)

— 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

10 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Yadkin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (9,992 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (4,876 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (47 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,341 (3,895 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

11 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.5% (2,495 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (1,409 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (18 total deaths)

— 60.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,653 (815 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

12 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caswell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.8% (6,065 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (3,227 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (27 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,401 (2,125 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (5,337 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (3,077 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (46 total deaths)

— 98.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,506 (1,852 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

14 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (13,735 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (6,867 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (109 total deaths)

— 83.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,896 (5,449 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

15 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (10,844 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (5,269 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (67 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,283 (3,271 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

16 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (3,876 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (2,006 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (22 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,285 (1,434 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

17 / 50Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Yancey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (5,033 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (2,913 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,728 (1,577 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

18 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#33. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (7,647 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (3,701 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (41 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,529 (2,048 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

19 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#32. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (33,096 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (18,575 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (157 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,444 (9,915 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

20 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McDowell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (12,919 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (7,066 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (63 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,268 (5,156 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

21 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (12,105 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (5,768 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (37 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,245 (3,961 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

22 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Surry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (20,397 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (9,477 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (156 total deaths)

— 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,166 (8,015 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

23 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.7% (48,632 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (19,215 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (263 total deaths)

— 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,371 (17,580 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

24 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#27. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.7% (6,245 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (3,230 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (40 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,014 (1,526 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

25 / 50Canva

#26. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (18,008 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (10,134 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (92 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,793 (4,233 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

26 / 50Canva

#25. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (97,252 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (29,220 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (297 total deaths)

— 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,126 (27,263 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

27 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (17,514 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (6,725 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (80 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,609 (5,808 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

28 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (113,897 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (40,660 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (370 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,108 (34,819 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

29 / 50Canva

#22. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (160,374 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (55,469 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (673 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,523 (45,781 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

30 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (53,990 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (17,458 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (86 total deaths)

— 59.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,512 (19,000 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

31 / 50Canva

#20. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (5,310 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (2,681 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (20 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,836 (2,078 total cases)

— 29.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

32 / 50Canva

#19. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (31,370 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (15,448 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (123 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,943 (9,134 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

33 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (13,575 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (5,623 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (56 total deaths)

— 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,098 (3,558 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

34 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (4,490 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (2,037 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (17 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,430 (1,203 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

35 / 50Canva

#16. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (3,523 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (1,989 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (5 total deaths)

— 62.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,934 (995 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

36 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (352,867 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (104,450 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (714 total deaths)

— 46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,624 (84,764 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

37 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#14. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (74,415 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (31,102 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (162 total deaths)

— 42.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,917 (18,563 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

38 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#13. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (23,887 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (11,937 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (87 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,127 (4,563 total cases)

— 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

39 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (18,157 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (6,143 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 55 (31 total deaths)

— 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,893 (4,434 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

40 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#11. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (15,197 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (8,138 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (95 total deaths)

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,557 (4,491 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

41 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#10. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (32,795 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (17,917 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (186 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,582 (8,658 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

42 / 50Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (11,530 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (6,223 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (31 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,581 (2,263 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

43 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (87,844 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (35,433 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (313 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,576 (17,175 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

44 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (111,951 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (32,027 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (217 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,608 (24,460 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

45 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (4,487 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (2,747 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (13 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,722 (1,110 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

46 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#5. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (51,332 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (31,960 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (149 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,234 (8,904 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

47 / 50Canva

#4. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (1,810 fully vaccinated)

— 33.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (845 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (8 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,429 (663 total cases)

— 47.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

48 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#3. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (61,081 fully vaccinated)

— 49.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (17,819 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (101 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,649 (8,387 total cases)

— 38.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

49 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#2. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (17,430 fully vaccinated)

— 71.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 98.0% (8,037 fully vaccinated)

— 48.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)

— 77.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,569 (2,061 total cases)

— 39.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

50 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (12,042 fully vaccinated)

— 95.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,152 fully vaccinated)

— 51.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (39 total deaths)

— 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,862 (2,213 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina