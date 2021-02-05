County Demographic Data for Vaccines Administered Now Available on North Carolina Vaccine Data Dashboard

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has added new county demographic data for COVID-19 vaccinations to the vaccine data dashboard. Data on people who have received the first dose or both the first and second dose of the vaccine are available by race, ethnicity, gender, and age group and can be filtered by county.

Data includes information on the percent of doses administered by demographic categories and information on the percent of the population that has received at least the first dose, or first and second dose, of the vaccine. Data on demographics do not include information on doses that have been administered through the federal long-term care facilities program.

“North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.”



North Carolina was one of the first states to release statewide race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 vaccines. The state is committed to holding itself and vaccine providers accountable for providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The current allocation process includes a three-week guaranteed baseline amount of vaccines for counties with higher numbers of low-income adults 65 and older and historically marginalized populations 65 and older. In addition to the baseline allocations, NCDHHS has set-aside approximately 30,000 vaccine doses for community vaccination events and new providers that will reach underserved communities.

Vaccine providers are expected to administer vaccines equitably. The percentage of vaccines administered to historically marginalized and minority populations in a county should meet or exceed the population estimates of these communities in their county and region. The expanded data on the dashboard will allow counties to monitor their progress.



Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The data shown are preliminary and may change. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to NCDHHS. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state. It is updated Monday through Friday.

Until the country begins to get ahead of the pandemic, the CDC says everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting for at least six feet apart, and washing hands often. North Carolina continues to have high rates of cases, hospitalizations, and the percent of tests that are positive. A secretarial directive remains in effect. People should stay home and only leave for essential purposes such as buying food, accessing health care, and going to school or work.



Learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).