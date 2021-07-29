COVID-19 cases continue to rise, highest since February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Health & Human Services reports a new high for COVID-19 cases.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 3,268 new cases, the most in one day since February, according to the NCDHHS. There are 1,141 people currently in hospitals across North Carolina.

NCDHHS also reports 61% of people in our state have had at least one shot with 57% of people in North Carolina fully vaccinated.

