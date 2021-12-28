COVID-19 cases, exposures affecting 2 NC ferry routes this week

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) – Two North Carolina ferry route schedules have been affected by COVID-19 cases and exposures this week.

According to NCDOT officials, four employees at Hatteras have tested positive for the virus and three are under quarantine due to exposure. At the Currituck-Knotts Island route, one employee is currently under quarantine.

Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas apologized for the inconvenience, but urged that “health and safety have to come first.”

The Hatteras-Ocracoke route will be running the following schedule between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7;30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The Currituck-Knotts Island route is closed today, Dec. 28, but will reopen as soon as a full crew can staff the route.

Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during shorter crossings and are reminded that they must wear face coverings when inside all passenger lounges and terminals.