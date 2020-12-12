COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC up for 10th straight day, more than 6,000 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting new staggering coronavirus numbers with 2,577 hospitalized as of early Saturday.
This is the 10th straight day of a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the 18th day out of the past 20.
CBS affiliate WNCN reports the state’s seven-day average number of hospitalizations has also reached a record level, averaging 2,400 people in hospitals every day over the past week.
NCDHHS also reports 6,153 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 44 new deaths. That’s the fifth time in eight days where cases have been more than 6,000. A total of 41,224 cases were added this week, an increase of 35 percent from last week’s total of 30,594.
There have been 5,796 deaths due to COVID-19, state health officials said. The percent positive for the state is now at 11.7 percent, which is based on results from Thursday.