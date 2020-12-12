COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC up for 10th straight day, more than 6,000 new cases reported

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brescia, Italy. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting new staggering coronavirus numbers with 2,577 hospitalized as of early Saturday.

This is the 10th straight day of a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the 18th day out of the past 20.

CBS affiliate WNCN reports the state’s seven-day average number of hospitalizations has also reached a record level, averaging 2,400 people in hospitals every day over the past week.

NCDHHS also reports 6,153 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 44 new deaths. That’s the fifth time in eight days where cases have been more than 6,000. A total of 41,224 cases were added this week, an increase of 35 percent from last week’s total of 30,594.

There have been 5,796 deaths due to COVID-19, state health officials said. The percent positive for the state is now at 11.7 percent, which is based on results from Thursday.