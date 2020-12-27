Covid-19 hospitalizations top 3,100 for 1st time

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After the hospitalization situation was relatively stable for a few days, North Carolina saw a pretty big jump with 3,123 patients in hospitals across the state — an increase of 64 from yesterday’s revised total of 3,059 and the first time we’ve topped 3,100.

For the first time our seven-day rolling average in hospitalizations has topped 3,000, reaching 3,030 today.

The percent positive took a pretty big jump as well, climbing to 11.9 percent based on testing results from Christmas Day. That’s the highest it’s been since Dec. 14 when the tests that day revealed a percent positive of 12.8 percent.

Another 23 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,549. That makes 189 deaths reported over the past four days, including the lump sum of 166 reported yesterday that covered three days’ worth of data.

The 2,898 new cases reported are the fewest in a day since Dec. 1 (2,883) and is less than half as many as were reported last Sunday (6,900). That is why the seven-day rolling average took a precipitous dip of about 600 today, down to 5,380.

Part of that might be a lag due to the long holiday weekend.