COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive rate remains high as hospitalizations again set new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests remains at levels more than double of heath officials’ target rate.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily percent positive of 12.5 percent.

Wednesday’s numbers reflect data from Monday.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the daily percent positive needs to be around 5 percent.

Wednesday added 5,273 new lab-confirmed cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Wednesday, adding 76 from Tuesday – making the latest numbers an all-time record of 2,811.

North Carolina has at least 5,979 deaths being attributed to the virus with a total of 451,874 cases.

More than 6.1 million tests have been completed.