COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive rate remains high as hospitalizations again set new record

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests remains at levels more than double of heath officials’ target rate.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily percent positive of 12.5 percent.

Wednesday’s numbers reflect data from Monday.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the daily percent positive needs to be around 5 percent.

Wednesday added 5,273 new lab-confirmed cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Wednesday, adding 76 from Tuesday – making the latest numbers an all-time record of 2,811.

North Carolina has at least 5,979 deaths being attributed to the virus with a total of 451,874 cases.

More than 6.1 million tests have been completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV