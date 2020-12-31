COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations again reach record high with 3,472

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 took a big jump on Thursday, hitting a new record high with 3,493 people in hospitals across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations increased by 154 from Wednesday’s total. It’s the third time in 10 days that the day-over-day increase was more than 150, according to CBS 17’s data tracker Joedy McCreary.

The state added another 6,715 new daily laboratory-confirmed cases.

The daily percent positive sits at 13.3 percent, reflecting Tuesday’s daily cases.

Another 19 deaths due to the virus were reported Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 6,748. That’s much lower than the 155 that came in on Wednesday due to the technical issue that resulted in higher-than-normal numbers from a 36-hour period.

DHHS is not expected to release any more numbers until Saturday due to the holiday.