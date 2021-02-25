COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations dip below 1,500 for 1st time since November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dipped below 1,500 for the first time since November.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 1,498 people in the hospital due to the virus. It’s the ninth straight day in which the hospital numbers went down and the first time since Nov. 16, 2020, that the state has reported under 1,500 COVID-19 hospital patients.

The daily percent positive was reported at 4.5 percent on Thursday based on Tuesday’s test numbers. It’s the second-lowest that daily number has been since the state began releasing it. The only day that was better was May 11, when it was 4.1 percent.

The state reported another 63 deaths due to the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,137.

There were 3,351 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Thursday. The state’s rolling average is below 2,800 for the first time since Nov. 16.