COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations dip below 1,900 for 1st time in nearly 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers keep trending in the positive direction with hospitalizations dropping below 1,900 for the first time in three months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,892 hospitalizations.

The state’s number of hospitalizations has been reduced by half over the last month.

Another 96 deaths were reported Thursday, which brings the state’s total to 10,766.

The state recorded a drop in the percent positive, too, which fell to 6.2 percent based on tests from Tuesday.

It’s the lowest it has been since it was also at 6.2 percent last Wednesday.

It breaks a run of three straight days in the 7 percent range.

Another 3,916 lab-confirmed cases were added on Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.