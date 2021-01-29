COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 181 as deaths increase by 111

RALEIGH — On January 27, North Carolina reported administering 99% of its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and as of this morning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks the state as 6th in the nation for total doses administered, 12th for first doses administered per 100,000 people, and 17th for total doses administered per 100,000 people.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state. This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible. These national rankings are the result of the strong work of our entire vaccine team,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The state was also recognized by the Washington Post as being one of only three states providing thorough reporting on vaccine administration by race. The state’s dashboard will be updated every weekday beginning next week. It is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state.

To provide vaccine providers with as much stability as possible given the constraints of the federal allocation process, NCDHHS shared with vaccine providers a new two-part allocation process, composed of a “baseline allocation” and a “set-aside allocation.” Allocations prioritize geographic equity and ensuring access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week. The goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible with a very limited supply of vaccines.