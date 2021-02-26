COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 1,900 over last 30 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement with 2,924 new cases added on Friday and 1,465 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have decreased by a little more than 1,900 over the last month.

North Carolina hasn’t reported hospitalizations in the mid-1,400s since mid-November – long before the holiday surge.

riday’s percent positive, based off Wednesday’s data, is 4.7 percent – below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

North Carolina has 855,905 total cases from 10.1 million completed tests.

The number of deaths increased to 11,186 on Friday.