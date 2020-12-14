COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit 2,553; daily percent positive sits at 11.6 percent

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina again has set an all-time high for a number of patients in the hospital in relation to COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 2,553 patients currently hospitalized.

Monday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 11.6 percent – the highest since it hit 12.2 percent on Dec. 7.

More than 6 million tests have now been completed.

Another 4,770 lab-confirmed cases were added to the state’s total on Monday – which is the lowest daily total since Dec. 8’s 4,670.

The number of deaths being attributed to the virus is now up to 5,855.

