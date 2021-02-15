COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit lowest number since late-November

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers continued to show improvement on Monday with hospitalizations dropping again.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the number of hospitalizations, 1,941, reached its lowest point since late November.

The number of deaths increased by 10 on Monday to 10,501.

The state added 2,458 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 824,352.

NCDHHS reported the daily percent positive on Monday as 7.7 percent – which is up from the 6.5 percent on Sunday. Monday’s percent positive is a reflection of data collected on Saturday.