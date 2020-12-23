COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase again to new record, daily cases hit 5,600

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Once again, North Carolina has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the state health department, at least 3,043 patients are in the hospital in relation to the virus – an increase of 42 from Tuesday’s record setting number.

A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data on Wednesday.

There are 411 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 4,972 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased for the second day in a row to 5,609. The state’s total number of cases is approaching 500,000 with 494,511 lab-confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 10.7 percent which is generated from Monday’s numbers.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 6,360 on Wednesday.

