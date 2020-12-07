COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase by 1,000+ in last month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw a drop in new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday as compared to the previous several days.

Following four days of adding at least 5,000 new cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,372 lab-confirmed cases on Monday.

Hospitalizations continued to climb – adding more than 1,000 patients in a month.

On Nov. 6, North Carolina had 1,189 hospitalizations – on Dec. 6, that number increased to 2,240.

Monday’s daily percent positive remained above 10 percent at 10.5 percent.

North Carolina has a total of 399,362 cases of the disease. At least 5,560 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed his concern again over the sharp increase in cases.