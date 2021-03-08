COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations lowest since Oct. 10

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina released two days worth of COVID-19 data on Monday as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.

The state’s major metrics continue to show improvement as hospitalizations dropped to 1,126 on Monday – that’s the lowest since Oct. 10.

The daily percent positive released Monday was 4.6 percent. That is the fifth day in a row the percent positive has been less than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for daily percent positive has dropped from 8 percent on Feb. 4 to 4.5 percent on Monday.

Another 1,228 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 874,906.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV