COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations up for first time in 5 days

FILE – This undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Britain has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.” The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca. (John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for the first time in five days on Monday.

North Carolina 5,936 new cases on Monday – a sharp decrease from the numbers late last week and over the weekend. However, Mondays historically produce lower numbers due to the weekend testing numbers.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time since Jan. 6 when the state reported an all-time high of 3,964. On Monday, NCDHHS reported 3,843 hospitalizations.

A week ago, NCDHHS reported the number of deaths from COVID-19 as 6,941. A week later, the state has added 11 deaths to bring North Carolina’s total to 7,578.

The state has completed 7.6 million tests to reveal 629,124 total cases.