COVID-19 in NC: Just under 3,200 new cases reported, another high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second day in a row, new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reached over 3,000.

The latest figures from the NC Department of Health & Human Services released Friday show 3,199 newly reported cases with 1,168 hospitalized. The new cases reported marks the second straight day of more than 3,000. The last time that happened was back in February.

The number in the hospital marks the 20th straight day-over-day increase.

Click here to see the latest NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard.