COVID-19 in NC: More than 1,000 patients in the hospital for the first time since May

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services provides an update each day on the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.
Tuesday is the 17th straight day with an increase in the number of people in the hospital.
There are 1,603 new reported cases, the NCDHHS reports on its COVID-19 dashboard as of July 27. It’s the seventh straight day of new cases and the 11th time in the past 13 days of at least 1,000 cases, according to Nexstar affiliate CBS17.com.
