COVID-19 in NC: More than 1,000 patients in the hospital for the first time since May

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the ‘Velodrom’ (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services provides an update each day on the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

Tuesday is the 17th straight day with an increase in the number of people in the hospital.

There are 1,603 new reported cases, the NCDHHS reports on its COVID-19 dashboard as of July 27. It’s the seventh straight day of new cases and the 11th time in the past 13 days of at least 1,000 cases, according to Nexstar affiliate CBS17.com.

Click here to see the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard.