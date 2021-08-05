COVID-19 in NC: New cases surpass 4,000 for first time since February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, a number not seen since February.

The COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,331 cases on Thursday, as of 12:10 p.m. That’s up from the 3,413 cases reported on Wednesday and marks the first time cases were over 4,300 since Feb. 8.

The state’s daily percent positive rate was 10.4%. There are currently 1,651 hospitalized and 13,724 deaths in the state.

Click here to see the data and other details from the NCDHHS.