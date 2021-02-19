COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips to lowest level in 4 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement as we get further away from the holidays.

The daily percent positive dipped to its lowest level in four months, reaching 5.7 percent based on testing from Wednesday.

It hasn’t been this low on a single day since Oct. 10, when it was 5.6 percent.

And it’s down 0.4 of a percentage point from Thursday (6.1 percent).

North Carolina also saw a drop in daily deaths reported, with 54 coming in Friday after the state reported 96 on Thursday and 108 on Wednesday.

The state averaged 63 deaths reported per day over the past week, the fewest since Jan. 5 when it was at 60.

North Carolina’s death total is up to 10,820.

Hospitalization numbers also continue to plunge.

The 1,780 patients in hospitals marks the state’s fewest since Nov. 24, when there were 1,724.

The drop of 112 from Thursday is North Carolina’s biggest one-day drop in two weeks. It fell by 130 on Feb. 5.

North Carolina added 3,227 new cases.

It’s been two weeks since the state had 5,000 in a day, and our seven-day average has fallen to 3,151 — the lowest it has been since Nov. 19, a week before Thanksgiving, when it was 3,101.