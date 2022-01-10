COVID-19 in NC: State sets record-high number of daily cases Saturday, positivity rate stays above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend with over 29,000 reported Saturday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
18,254 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,887,560 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate remained above 30% over the weekend, standing at 31.1% as of Monday.
3,850 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS said.
19,685 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.
74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company is aiming to have a vaccine that targets the omicron variant as well as other COVID-19 variants ready in March.
Pfizer will produce the doses to be ready in case countries want the shots, but Bourla noted that it was unclear if a vaccine targeting variants was necessary or how exactly it would be used.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 7,859 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,655 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,399 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 48,356 positive cases and 253 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 42,200 positive cases and 384 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 16,202 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Catawba County – 34,459 positive cases and 476 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 22,356 positive cases and 326 related deaths
- Gaston County – 49,684 positive cases and 659 related deaths
- Iredell County – 36,851 positive cases and 366 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 18,504 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 206,789 positive cases and 1,337 related deaths
- Rowan County – 31,493 positive cases and 503 related deaths
- Stanly County – 14,191 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Union County – 45,888 positive cases and 401 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 13,009 positive cases and 206 related deaths