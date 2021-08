RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The surge of COVID-19 cases continues with over 4,500 new cases reported on Friday.

The NC Department of Health & Human Services says 4,506 new cases have been reported with 1,715 people currently hospitalized for a 10.6% daily percent positive. The number of people in the hospital has also seen a slow rise since July 4.

The NCDHHS says 62% of adults in North Carolina have been vaccinated at least once.