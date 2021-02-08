COVID-19 numbers continue to improve as NC approaches 10,000 deaths

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The overall trends of COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina continue to improve as the state moves away from the sharp increases seen in the weeks after the holidays.

The 3,084 new cases on Monday mark the fewest since Tuesday.

It’s the third straight day with fewer than 5,000 new cases, and North Carolina’s rolling average is down to 5,425 — close to its lowest level of 2021.

The state’s hospital numbers dropped for the 13th straight day, and the 2,339 COVID-19 patients in hospitals marking the fewest since Dec. 7 (2,247).

North Carolina continues to draw closer to 10,000 deaths, though the eight deaths reported mark the fewest since there were seven a week ago.

It’s just the second time since the end of November there were fewer than 10 deaths reported. Those totals are normally low on Mondays due to the weekend lag.

The percent positive went up to 8.6 percent, based on Saturday’s testing, which is an increase of 1.2 percentage points from Sunday’s number.

It’s the highest it’s been since it spiked to 13.6 percent on Feb. 1.