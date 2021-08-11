COVID-19 testing numbers in NC more than double in a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lines wrapped around buildings and appointments were fully booked — that’s what COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing right now.

Testing numbers were up 22 percent last week compared to the week before statewide and have more than doubled in North Carolina compared to last month.

“It’s been climbing pretty rapidly over the last several weeks. Folks are getting sick and they’re getting concerned, so they’re getting tested, which is the right thing to do,” said Kody Kinsley, North Carolina Health and Human Service chief deputy secretary for health.

State leaders said there’s enough supply for everyone, and results are coming back on average in less than a day and a half.

There are more than 1,000 sites to get tested in the state. American Family Care in Fuquay Varina is one of them.

“Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are coming in with concerns,” said Dana Green, physician associate at American Family Care.

Green said many people are preferring a health professional conduct their test for them. She said some employers are only accepting those tests as well.

“All of our appointments through today and tomorrow are fully booked. They’ve been booking up very quickly,” said Green.

The sites where you self-administer the test are seeing crowds again in Wake County.

Health officials are looking to expand hours and add more sites because of it.

They’re also looking at giving people waiting in line take-home tests if they want those instead.

“It’s pre-stamped and labeled. You can arrange for a pickup, you don’t have to go anywhere,” said Kinsley.

People can order a free take-home test themselves online here. It arrives the next day, and results can return the day after you send it off.

“We essentially want to provide every possible avenue for folks to get easy testing,” said Kinsley.

People can also make appointments at CVS or Walgreens to get tested.

Since the at-home test program began at the end of March, 5,110 at-home testing kits have been distributed statewide.

To put that in perspective, the state averaged 36,000 tests per day last week.