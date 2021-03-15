Greene County Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccine appointments update

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – As of Monday, March 15, the Greene County Department of Public Health will no longer be adding additional names to the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list for Groups 1-4. Eligible individuals can call (252) 747-8181, (252) 747-8182, or (252) 747-8183 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to make an appointment.

If your name is currently on the waiting list and you have not been contacted to schedule an appointment, please call to make an appointment and ask the staff member to take you off the waiting list. The COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment only (no walk-ins will be accepted).

Health officials said, “Efforts have been made to contact individuals on the waiting list in Groups 1 and 2. Efforts are continuing to be made to contact individuals on the waiting list in Groups 3 and 4. Those efforts will continue until we have depleted the existing wait list.”

The following groups are currently eligible to receive vaccination appointments at the Health Department: Group 1 – Health care workers and long-term care staff/residents, Group 2 – Individuals 65 and older, Group 3 – Frontline essential workers, and Group 4 – anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.

Individuals must be 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine, which is the only one that the Greene County Department of Public Health carries.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call (252) 747-8181, (252) 747-8182, or (252) 747-8183 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.