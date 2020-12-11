COVID-19 vaccine expected to generate $32.2 billion economic impact

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – IMPLAN Group has produced an economic impact analysis that determines the production of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to generate $32.2 billion.

Courtesy of IMPLAN Group: IMPLAN Group Estimates the Economic Impact of Manufacturing of Coronavirus Vaccine

The group has used data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), input values were established for the production cost and number of vaccines required to achieve herd immunity.

All economic impact figures result from an analysis-by-parts performed in IMPLAN V.5 Data year 2019. Results do not take into consideration any associated opportunity costs.