Craven County currently working to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1A priority groups

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – CarolinaEast Health System and the Craven County Health Department are currently working to vaccinate Phase 1A priority groups. These groups consist of health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas, and health care workers administering the vaccine.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are working to vaccinate long-term care staff and residents. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services determines how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to each county.

As a local medical community CarolinaEast, Coastal Carolina Health Care (CCHC), and the Craven County Health Department will be working together to vaccinate residents as they move into Phase 1b soon.

Patients of CarolinaEast or CCHC will be contacted directly by their medical provider’s office to have vaccine appointments scheduled. Patients of CarolinaEast and CCHC do not need to call their physician’s office.

• The Craven County Health Department will soon begin vaccinations of Phase 1b priority groups which consists of individuals 75 years of age and older, health care workers, and frontline essential workers.

• The Craven County Health Department is currently working with Craven County Schools to schedule their employees. Craven County Schools employees will not need to call for an appointment.

• Health Department patients 75 years of age and older will be called by the Health Department to schedule their visit so there is no need for those patients to call for an appointment.

• Please be patient. There are more than 16,000 patients ages 75 and older to be vaccinated by three entities and vaccine dosage allotments received from the NCDHHS are unknown.

Health officials said, “The Phase 1b priority group is much larger than the Phase 1a priority group so it will take several weeks to work through this population. Both vaccines that are currently available is a two-shot vaccine, which means it is double the work to schedule and administers when compared to the seasonal flu shot.”