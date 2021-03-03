Craven County expands vaccinations to people 18 and up

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County is changing its requirements to get the COVID-19 shot.

You don’t have to be elderly, a medical worker, or even a teacher. Anyone 18 or older can get the vaccine.

Almost 100 people got the COVID vaccination in Harlowe Wednesday. It’s part of a Craven County effort to help people who don’t have transportation to vaccination sites.

“It’s very convenient for everyone, not only senior citizens, but anyone willing to take the COVID vaccination shot,” said Theron McCabe, a Craven County commissioner.

County leaders turned the Godette Cener into the latest COVID vaccination hub.

“At the far ends of the county we wanted to at least get out and try to get the high-risk population and the elderly,” said Scott Harrelson, Craven County’s health director.

The vaccination effort comes as the county opens shot appointments to anyone 18 and older.

“We caught ourselves in a situation where we had 250 open appointments for the next day,” said Harrelson.

Craven County health workers reached out to teachers, daycares and other groups, and still had open appointment shots.

“We decided to go ahead and open up and the minute we did that, all the appointments filled up for the week,” said Harrelson.

All the shots are bringing hope.

“The most important thing is that today after the vaccines are give to people, that now we can live, and we have tomorrow to look forward to,” said Verdelle Newby.

Health experts and county leaders realize even with opportunities like these, some people still need convincing.

“People who have taken the shots, please convince other people to take the shots because it’s very helpful,” said McCabe.

To make a vaccine appointment with the Craven County Health Department, click here.