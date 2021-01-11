Craven County moves to Phase 1b, activates online COVID-19 Vaccine appointment scheduler and call center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As Phase 1b began in Craven County on Monday, January 11, the Craven County Health Department activated an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler and call center.

The call center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The staff within the call center will be able to answer questions and schedule vaccine appointments for individuals that do not have access to the internet and for those who will not be directly scheduled by their medical providers.

Carolina East Health System, Coastal Carolina Health Care (CCHC), and the Craven County Health Department have moved to priority populations within Phase 1b of the vaccination plan. those who are 75 years of age and older, health care workers, and frontline essential workers 50 years of age and older, and then health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age are included in the priority population.

As a local medical community Carolina East, CCHC, and the Craven County Health Department are working together to vaccinate our citizens in Phase 1b.



• Patients of Carolina East and CCHC will be contacted directly by their medical provider’s office to have their vaccine appointment scheduled. Patients of Carolina East and CCHC do not need to call their provider’s office.

• Health Department patients that are 75 years of age and older will be called by the Health Department to schedule their vaccine appointment so there is no need for those patients to call for an appointment.

• Individuals that are not a patient of Carolina East, CCHC, or the Craven County Health Department and do not have access to the internet should call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 252-636-6693 for assistance. Individuals that have internet access can schedule their appointment online at www.cravencountync.gov. An email address will be required to schedule a vaccine appointment online.

• Please be patient. There are more than 16,000 patients ages 75 and older to be vaccinated by three entities and vaccine dosage allotments received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are unknown.

For updates on the current phase, vaccination locations, and resources, visit the COVID-19 vaccine page and the Craven County Health Department Facebook page @cravencountyhealth.