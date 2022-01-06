Craven County Schools board votes to return to mask requirement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools will return to a mask mandate starting Monday.

The Craven County Schools Board of Education met in a special session on Thursday and voted 4-3 to return to mask requirements for students and staff. The board voted back in November to make masks optional after previously requiring students and staff to have them.

In a press release Thursday night, school officials said the mask mandate covers the following:

All students and staff will be required to wear masks.

All employees will be required to wear masks at all Craven County School offices and buildings.

During athletics students will be required to wear masks while not actively participating. While actively participating in sports students will not be required to wear their masks.

Masks breaks will be implemented.

Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted on campus to help mitigate the spread of COVID.

School systems have to meet and vote each month regarding mask status. The board will vote again on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in its regularly-scheduled meeting.