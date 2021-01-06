Craven County Schools confirms additional COVID-19 cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools confirmed 12 staff members and one student have tested positive for COVID-19.

This information was reported to the school system during the dates of December 24, 2020- January 4, 2021. School officials said, “This is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus and our schools were closed for winter break.”

Craven County Schools nurses are in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, tehy have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined. In some situations, there are no close contacts due to the individual(s) not being on school campus leading up to the symptomatic period.

CCS has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in its buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

Officials perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities.