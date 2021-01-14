Craven County updates COVID-19 vaccination plan to include 65-and-older patients

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Health Department has updated its local COVID-19 vaccination plan in accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The plan also directly aligns with Centers for Disease Control guidance. The CDC announced new guidance this week regarding individuals 65 years of age and older. The NCDHHS has recategorized priority populations into groups. Craven County is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2.

• Group 1 – Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents

• Group 2 – Older adults

▪ Anyone 65 years of age or older, regardless of health status or living situation.

• Group 3 – Frontline essential workers (The CDC defines frontline essential workers as workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19.)

• Group 4 – Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness (Anyone 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19 such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation. It also applies to anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition, or job function. Essential workers not yet vaccinated also apply such as workers in transportation, water and wastewater, food service, finance, legal, media, public safety and public health workers).

• Group 5 – Everyone who wants and safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination

For more updates and for further information, visit the COVID-19 vaccine page at www.cravencountync.gov and the Craven County Health Department Facebook page @cravencountyhealth. Citizens that do not have access to the internet should call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 252-636-6693. Call center staff are available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30

p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions and assist individuals that do not have access to the internet.