Dare County Schools to offer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to staff, law enforcement

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Schools (DCS) in North Carolina announced Thursday that they will be offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

The shots will be administered Saturday, Jan.23 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a clinic at First Flight High School (FFHS). The clinic is for all DCS staff (who want the shot); COA personnel and Dare County Law Enforcement officials.

DCS released the following additional details: