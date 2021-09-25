Data reveals which NC counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came.

More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growth rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data were available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Wilson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 438 (358 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (34,673 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#49. Alamance County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (796 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (81,619 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#48. Johnston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 408 (854 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (88,677 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#47. Dare County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 257 (95 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (23,688 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#46. Swain County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 483 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (6,445 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#45. Person County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 577 (228 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (18,337 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#44. Martin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 553 (124 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (18,287 fully vaccinated)

— 66.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#43. Cherokee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 56.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 846 (242 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (12,490 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#42. Guilford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (1,933 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (271,973 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#41. Cumberland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 297 (996 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (175,221 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#40. Davie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 483 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (20,160 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#39. Caldwell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 486 (399 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (32,324 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#38. Craven County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 601 (614 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (49,309 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#37. McDowell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 737 (337 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (18,215 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#36. New Hanover County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 337 (791 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (122,616 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#35. Forsyth County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 390 (1,491 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (194,739 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#34. Burke County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 589 (533 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (35,410 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#33. Cleveland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 111.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 747 (732 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (37,888 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#32. Wake County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 272 (3,020 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (667,865 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#31. Iredell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 521 (947 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (76,319 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#30. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (3,518 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (569,631 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#29. Cabarrus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 435 (942 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (97,606 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#28. Lincoln County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 117.0% (103.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 584 (503 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (34,414 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#27. Pender County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 565 (356 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (26,631 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#26. Orange County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (215 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (95,012 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#25. Gaston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 614 (1,378 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (88,536 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#24. Chowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 753 (105 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (5,767 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#23. Bertie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (68 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (7,371 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#22. Moore County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 444 (448 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (49,249 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#21. Buncombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 385 (1,006 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (144,892 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#20. Harnett County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 367 (499 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (43,214 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#19. Hertford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (6,394 fully vaccinated)

— 44.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#18. Catawba County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 530 (845 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (72,702 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#17. Columbus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (195 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (19,669 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#16. Randolph County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 498 (715 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (51,352 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#15. Union County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (1,115 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (108,019 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Durham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 216 (696 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (188,143 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#13. Pitt County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (921 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (79,484 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#12. Surry County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 552 (396 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (29,865 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#11. Scotland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (13,231 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#10. Washington County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 371 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (4,387 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#9. Polk County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 540 (112 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (8,004 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#8. Carteret County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 482 (335 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (26,312 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#7. Onslow County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 495 (980 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (86,621 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#6. Duplin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 485 (285 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (19,885 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#5. Sampson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 398 (253 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (26,197 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#4. Beaufort County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 679 (319 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (21,508 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#3. Lee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 468 (289 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (28,427 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#2. Edgecombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 556 (286 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (20,017 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Avery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 87% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 370 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (7,962 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina