Debunking the latest myths surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the fact that vaccinations are opening up to more and more people, officials worry about a deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 cases because there’s growing resistance to getting the vaccine by those who don’t feel comfortable getting it and are persuaded by myths.

The biggest problem with vaccine myths is that they are not based on science and fake stories are being perpetuated at an increasingly rapid rate according to health officials.

To try and combat that, CBS 17 is debunking several of the more popular myths flooding social media.

MYTH #1: The vaccine will alter your DNA

This incorrect story is the top myth we found all over social media.

Here’s the truth.

Unlike all other vaccines which use a portion of a virus to create immunity, COVID-19 vaccines were developed differently. They used messenger RNA to instruct cells to make spike proteins that trigger an immune response to the virus. It has nothing to do with your DNA.

Dr. Anthony Fauci put it this way saying, “It can’t get into your DNA. It is biologically impossible for that to happen.”

MYTH # 2: IF YOU’VE ALREADY HAD COVID-19, YOU DON’T NEED THE VACCINE

There are reports of people getting COVID-19 more than once even after being very ill from the virus the first time around. The CDC says recovering COVID-19 patients should get the vaccine 90 days after being infected.

MYTH #3: THE COVID-19 VACCINE KILLED MARVIN HAGLER

Soon after his unexpected death, that myth roared across social media. Hagler’s wife posted online that he died of natural causes, but the myth continued to grow. As a result, she was forced to put out another post calling it “nonsense.”

She said Hagler didn’t die of anything related to COVID-19 or the vaccine. She ought to know because was at his side when he passed.

MYTH #4: THE VACCINE WILL GIVE PEOPLE MONKEY TRAITS

As silly as it sounds, this is a real myth. This false claim came out of the UK because AstraZeneca’s vaccine relies on modified chimpanzee Adenovirus to make it trigger an immune response to the coronavirus.

The Times of London says the Russians are behind the memes, video clips of fake news stories claiming that vaccine will make a monkey out of you so that Russia can sell its SPUTNIK 5 COVID-19 vaccine.

In short, the vaccines are safe and effective, but social media campaigns would have you believe otherwise.

Those campaigns play on people’s misunderstanding of the science behind the vaccines to scare you into not taking the shot.