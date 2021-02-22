Delayed Vaccines have arrived; Teacher and Child-Care Special Clinic this weekend is on

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – Vaccine doses for three canceled clinics have now arrived in Onslow County. The doubled-up shipment will also allow Onslow County to proceed with a special Saturday clinic for school and child-care personnel.

The vaccine was unable to be shipped last week because of severe weather in Texas and other locations. Now the doses scheduled for the canceled clinics last week and this week have arrived.

In addition to the priority for older adults and first responders, the County will now provide for public school, private, and charter school teachers and other school personnel, as well as licensed child-care providers with the appointment only, Saturday clinic.

Persons who are aged 65 and above, should call the Onslow County Citizen Phone Bank for an appointment. The Citizens Phone Bank is 910 989-5027.

Persons associated with the schools and child-care providers should call 910 989-5091 to register for an appointment if they have not done so already. This number is for school and child-care personnel only.

Clinic Update

The County’s Second Dose clinic operated today, and will operate Thursday and Friday at the County Government Center (234 NW Corridor Blvd).

The rescheduled clinics from last week will operate Thursday and Friday at the Onslow County Multipurpose Building (4024 Richlands Hwy.)

The Texas weather has affected the shipments of Moderna vaccine to locations served by the Texas plant. Some other clinics may also be affected in the area that were designated for this vaccine.

The Onslow Citizens Phone Bank is still open for registration for the Onslow County Clinics at 910 989-5027.