Despite nearly 1 in 4 North Carolinians being fully vaccinated, many are still refusing a shot

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 20 percent of people in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID, and more than 4.5-million vaccine doses have been given out, but many people say they’re still not going to get a shot.

As people in Johnston County lined up for a COVID vaccine Charles Murray says he won’t be joining them.

“I’m just kind of afraid of it,” said Charles Murray.

That doesn’t mean Murray isn’t concerned about catching COVID.

“I’m kind of worried about it a little bit in one way because if you get it, you’re going to get sick, and you could lose your life,” said Murray.

“People are hesitant for different reasons, and we need to help them get the information they need to make a good decision,” said Dr. Lesley Curtis from the Duke University School of Medicine.

According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Health Network, roughly 30 percent of Republicans and White Evangelical Christians said they were against getting a COVID vaccine.

“I’m looking at this stuff from a biblical point and I just don’t trust it,” said Murray. “I really don’t.”

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of the Catholic Diocese in Raleigh released a statement saying in part that getting an available COVID-19 vaccine should be viewed as an act of charity as together we seek to help end the pandemic, protect our vulnerable neighbors, and keep our communities healthy.

“What would make you change your mind,” said CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“I don’t know at this point,” said Murray. “I really don’t.”

“Compared to December, when the vaccines were first approved, we have now doubled the proportion of US adults who are willing to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Lavanya Vasudevan from the Duke Global Health Institute.

Researchers at Duke say vaccine efficacy has been a big driver in changing the mindset of people like Murray who don’t want a vaccine.

“Let’s let a little spell go by and see how it does and how other people react with it,” said Murray.