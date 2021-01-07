Due to high call volume Carteret co. Health Department developed online form for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Group 1 for COVID-19 vaccination

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to the high volume of phone calls related to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the Carteret County Health Department has developed an online form for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Group 1 (75 and older) to request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

To request a vaccination appointment online, individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B (75 and older), should click here. Once the form is completed and submitted, the online request will be added to the list to receive a call from the Health Department regarding a vaccination appointment.

Additionally, residents will continue to have the option to make an appointment by calling the Health Department at 252-728-8550 (option 2) or Carteret Health Care 252-499-6185.

Health officials said, “The patience of the community is appreciated as Health Department staff are working as quickly as possible to get appointments scheduled and it may take some time to receive a call after the request is submitted. In addition, the Health Department also has limited vaccinations and is working diligently to get people vaccinated.”

If you need more information about which Phase you are in the vaccination plan, click here.