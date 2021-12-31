Duke University extends online-only classes an additional week amid surging COVID-19 cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke University announced students will be remote a little bit longer than previous planned.

Initially, Duke had announced that all classes would be remote until Jan. 10.

On Friday, Duke University amended their COVID-19 plans and stated that classes would remain remote through January 18 instead.

While residence halls will still open as planned on Jan. 2, students are “strongly encouraged” to delay their return to campus by a few days at least.

No indoor dining will be permitted before Jan. 18, all food will be grab-and-go.

Testing protocols will remain unchanged.

