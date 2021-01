KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County announced they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic for Duplin County residents age 75 and older.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, January 14 starting at 9 a.m., at Duplin County Event Center 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville 28349.

Residents should bring their ID and insurance card, no pre-registration required at this time.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.