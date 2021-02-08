Duplin County holding additional COVID-19 vaccination events, call center opens Tuesday

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County will begin hosting two community COVID-19 vaccination events at locations around the county in the next two weeks. The county has also announced a call center to schedule vaccinations that will open on Tuesday.

Officials with Duplin County Government said the number to call for a vaccination appointment is (910) 296-2389. It will be open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The vaccination events will be held Feb. 12 at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School and Wallace Elementary School on Feb. 19.

Officials said the call center will remain active until all appointments are booked for each event. After that, a voice message will indicate appointments are full. The call center would reopen when/if additional vaccines are available.

You can keep up with the call center and additional news on it and vaccinations at the Duplin County Government Facebook page and on Duplin County’s government website. Once vaccination slots are filled, a voice message will indicate that all appointments are full. If additional vaccine doses become available each week, then the call center will be activated to fill additional appointments.

Updates on the call center opening and closing can be found on the Duplin County Government Facebook page and under “Latest News” on the Duplin County website.