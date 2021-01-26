Duplin County postpones second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KENANSVILLE, N.C. – Duplin County had tentatively coordinated a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday; however, the event has been postponed. Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the State has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time. We continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. We will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the State.

Health officials said, “We understand that many residents are anxious to receive a vaccine, and we are eager to give vaccines to those who are waiting. We ask for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we work to distribute our allocations of the vaccine as quickly as possible. As of today, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80-second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We have second doses available within the appropriate timeframe for those who have received the first dose.”

Vaccines will be administered based on the currently active groups designated by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Information on the vaccine plan and current active group are available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.