ECSU delays spring semester due to surge of omicron cases

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University is delaying the start of the spring 2022 semester for students due to the surge of omicron cases.

ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon says they are opening the campus later to reduce the exposure of COVID-19 following the New Year’s holiday.

“Unfortunately, COVID is still with us, and we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your friends, and your family,” Dixon said.

Move-in dates for students returning to campus residence halls have been moved to January 15-16. Students will be contacted by Housing and Residence Life with their new date and time.

All residential students must submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of returning to campus, regardless of vaccination status. If a student is unable to provide a negative test before returning, a rapid test will be administered upon arrival.

Masks are still required for all indoor facilities and unvaccinated students must still undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The semester will officially start for students on January 18.