ECU announces vaccine mandate for some employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is requiring some of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A memorandum sent out by Chancellor Phillip Rogers on Wednesday says this applies to employees working in clinical settings and comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The chancellor said it’s “critical” for those in the health care environment and people providing direct care to be vaccinated.

The UNC System notified its universities earlier that all students would have to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or adhere to testing. Employees in clinical settings must get the shot or receive a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 1. Those seeking an exemption must submit a request by Nov. 1.

